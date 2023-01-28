George 24 as No. 17 Baylor beats Arkansas 67-64 in SEC/B12

WACO, Texas (AP) — Keyonte George scored 24 points for No. 17 Baylor in a 67-64 victory over Arkansas in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The 16-5 Bears never trailed again after Flo Thamba made two free throws for a 55-53 lead with 3:37 left. True freshman George then scored seven points in a row. LJ Cryer added 20 points for the Bears, who shot a season-low 34% from the field. Ricky Council IV scored 25 points for 14-7 Arkansas and Davonte Davis had 16 points.

