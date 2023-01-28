George 24 as No. 17 Baylor beats Arkansas 67-64 in SEC/B12

WACO, Texas (AP) — Keyonte George scored 24 points for No. 17 Baylor in a 67-64 victory over Arkansas in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The 16-5 Bears never trailed again after Flo Thamba made two free throws for a 55-53 lead with 3:37 left. True freshman George then scored seven points in a row. LJ Cryer added 20 points for the Bears, who shot a season-low 34% from the field. Ricky Council IV scored 25 points for 14-7 Arkansas and Davonte Davis had 16 points.
Arkansas guard Ricky Council IV (1) scores past Baylor forward Caleb Lohner (33) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Waco, Texas. (Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rod Aydelotte
Arkansas guard Davonte Davis (4) celebrates after making a shot after being fouled as Baylor guard LJ Cryer (4) looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Waco, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gareth Patterson
Baylor guard Keyonte George (1) drives to the basket and shoots over Arkansas forward Makhel Mitchell (22) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Waco, Texas. (Chris Jones/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris Jones