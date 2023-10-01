Geoffrey Cantin-Arku’s blocked field goal and return highlights Memphis’ 35-32 win over Boise State

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Seth Henigan passed for 269 yards and two touchdowns, Blake Watson rushed for 113 yards and two scores and Memphis beat Boise State 35-32 on Saturday. Memphis (4-1) took its first lead of the game with 1:43 left in the third quarter when Geoffrey Cantin-Arku blocked a field goal and returned it 80 yards. Memphis went ahead 28-17 with 11:16 remaining in the fourth after a five-play, 88-yard drive ended in Henigan’s 59-yard connection with Demeer Blankumsee. Watson made it 35-25 with 2:16 left on a 1-yard score. Boise State got a touchdown and two-point conversion when Ashton Jeanty caught a 7-yard pass from Maddux Madsen with 39 seconds remaining. Jeanty scored all four of Boise State’s touchdowns — two rushing and two receiving.

