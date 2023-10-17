Geoff Ogilvy’s Australia event about sandbelt courses and putting juniors with pros

Geoff Ogilvy and Mike Clayton saw a need for golf to resume in Australia amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The result has turned out to be a labor of love. Ogilvy’s foundation runs the Sandbelt Invitational in Melbourne. It’s played on four golf courses in the fabled sandbelt region. And the field tries to be evenly divided among men and women, professionals and amateurs. Part of the allure is the golf courses. Ogilvy says it’s difficult to organize but worth the trouble. The other is for junior amateurs to experience premium courses in tournament conditions alongside touring pros.

