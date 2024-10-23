Geoff Capes, an Olympic shot putter who won the World’s Strongest Man competition, dies at age 75

LONDON (AP) — Geoff Capes, a British shot putter who was a three-time Olympian and won the World’s Strongest Man competition twice in the 1980s, has died at the age of 75. Capes’ death was announced by British Athletics, which didn’t disclose further details. Capes represented Britain at the Olympics in 1972, 1976 and 1980. His best result was a fifth-place finish in Moscow in 1980. He won gold in the shot put in the Commonwealth Games in 1974 and 1978, and set the British record with a throw of 21.68 meters in 1980. That remains the longest ratified throw by a Briton. Capes was crowned World’s Strongest Man in 1983 and 1985.

