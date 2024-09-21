Genoa midfielder Malinovskyi to undergo surgery after horrific lower-leg fracture

VENICE, Italy (AP) — Genoa midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi will undergo surgery on Sunday after a horrific-looking lower-leg fracture during a Serie A match at Venezia. Malinovskyi attempted to clear a ball near his goal early in the second half of Saturday’s game when he caught his studs on the turf. His right ankle turned under him and the foot faced the wrong way. The Ukraine international was in clear agony as he lay on the field and he was immediately embraced by his goalkeeper. Other teammates rushed over and the players had their heads in their hands after seeing the seriousness of the injury. Genoa says he “has dislocated joints and a fractured fibula.”

