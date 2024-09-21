Genoa midfielder Malinovskyi sustains horrific lower-leg fracture at Venezia

VENICE, Italy (AP) — Genoa midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi has sustained a horrific-looking lower-leg fracture during his team’s match at Venezia. Malinovskyi attempted to clear a ball near his goal early in the second half when he caught his studs on the turf and his right ankle turned under him. The Ukraine international was in clear agony as he lay on the field and he was immediately embraced by his goalkeeper. Most of his other teammates also rushed over and the players had their heads in their hands after seeing the seriousness of the injury, with Malinovskyi’s foot facing the wrong way.

