Genoa fires coach Gilardino and reportedly lines up Vieira to replace him

GENOA, Italy (AP) — Genoa has surprisingly fired coach Alberto Gilardino and reportedly already has Patrick Vieira lined up to replace him. That could have implications for new forward Mario Balotelli. Genoa is just a point above the Serie A drop zone having lost half of its league matches. But the news on Tuesday still comes as a surprise as Gilardino appeared to have turned things around, picking up four points from the two matches before the international break. Vieira and Balotelli were teammates at Inter Milan and Manchester City but fell out when Vieira was the Nice coach, eventually leading to Balotelli moving to Marseille.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.