Genoa beats Cagliari 3-0 and confirms Serie A status

GENOA, Italy (AP) — Genoa has guaranteed Serie A status by beating Cagliari 3-0. Genoa has three Scandinavians to thank, with a Norwegian, a Dane and an Icelander getting the goals that moved them into mid-table safety. Cagliari is still sweating about its top-flight fate. The Sardinian side is one of six teams fighting to avoid the drop along with the already relegated Salernitana.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.