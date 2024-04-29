Genoa beats Cagliari 3-0 and confirms Serie A status

By The Associated Press
Genoa's Morten Thorsby, front, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during a Serie A soccer match between CFC Genoa 1893 and Cagliari Calcio in Genoa, Italy, Monday April 29, 2024. (Tano Pecoraro/LaPresse via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tano Pecoraro]

GENOA, Italy (AP) — Genoa has guaranteed Serie A status by beating Cagliari 3-0. Genoa has three Scandinavians to thank, with a Norwegian, a Dane and an Icelander getting the goals that moved them into mid-table safety. Cagliari is still sweating about its top-flight fate. The Sardinian side is one of six teams fighting to avoid the drop along with the already relegated Salernitana.

