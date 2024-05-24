Genoa beats Bologna 2-0 as they finish in Serie A

GENOA, Italy (AP) — Genoa has beaten Bologna 2-0 at home as both sides finished in Serie A. Rusan Malinovskyi opened the scoring early for the hosts and Vithinha doubled the lead midway through the second half on Friday. Bologna is in fourth place and guaranteed a Champions League spot with the top five teams in Italy getting berths. With the loss it missed the chance to move into third and finish ahead of Juventus. Genoa ensured it will finish in 11th place.

