Geno Smith’s arm injury one of many frustrations for Seahawks

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith missed most of the fourth quarter in a loss to the Los Angeles Rams and isn’t sure if he’ll be able to play when Seattle hosts NFC West-leading San Francisco on Thanksgiving night. Smith was hurt when defensive lineman Aaron Donald and outside linebacker Ochaun Mathis hit his right elbow. The Seahawks called the injury a bruised triceps. Smith says it came down to pain tolerance whether he could come back into the game. He ultimately did, and led the Seahawks into position to attempt a last-second field goal, but Jason Myers’ kick from 55 yards fell short.

