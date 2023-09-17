Geno Smith’s 2nd TD pass to Tyler Lockett lifts the Seahawks to a 37-31 OT win over the Lions

DETROIT (AP) — Geno Smith threw a second touchdown pass to Tyler Lockett on the opening drive of overtime, lifting the Seattle Seahawks to a 37-31 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

The Seahawks (1-1) earned the victory after the Lions (1-1) rallied from a 10-point deficit late in the fourth quarter, extending the game with Riley Patterson’s 38-yard field goal as regulation expired.

Smith threw a go-ahead, 3-yard touchdown pass to Lockett early in the fourth and Tre Brown returned a Jared Goff interception for a score on the ensuring drive to give Seattle a 31-21 lead.

Goff showed his resilience after throwing his first interception in 383 attempts — 30 shy of the NFL record — by throwing a 4-yard touchdown pass to Josh Reynolds to cap a drive that started with linebacker Darrell Taylor getting flagged for roughing the passer.

Detroit forced Seattle to punt on the ensuing possession on fourth-and-35, sacking Smith for the first — and only time — when Alex Anzalone tracked him down at his 3.

The Seahawks bounced back from a lopsided loss at home to the Los Angeles Rams with an impressive win against a suddenly relevant team.

The Lions failed to give their fired-up fans a reason to cheer after opening the season with a win on the road against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Seattle started strong, going 75 yards on 12 plays in nearly 8 minutes with Walker scoring on a 1-yard run.

The Lions answered quickly on Goff’s 22-yard touchdown throw to Josh Reynolds. They took a 14-7 lead late in the second quarter when rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon was fooled on a flea flicker in his NFL debut, allowing Kalif Raymond to get behind him to catch Goff’s 36-yard pass.

On Detroit’s first snap of the second half, David Montgomery fumbled at the Lions 22 and Seattle took advantage with Walker’s 3-yard touchdown run to pull into a tie. As the Lions did early in the game, they responded with a touchdown drive that ended with Montgomery’s 4-yard tiebreaking score.

The Seahawks’ second 12-play possession ended with Jason Myers, who missed a pair of field goals in the first half, making a 25-yard field goal late in the third quarter.

INJURIES

Seahawks: C Evan Brown (knee) and CB Riq Woolen (chest) were injured during the game and DK Metcalf played with a rib injury.

Lions: Montgomery (thigh) was carted off the field in the fourth quarter. … OT Taylor Decker (ankle) was inactive, putting Matt Nelson in the starting lineup. … RG Vaitai Halapoulivaati limped off the field early in the fourth after appearing to hurt his left knee.

UP NEXT

Seahawks: Host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Lions: Play the Atlanta Falcons at home Sunday.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.