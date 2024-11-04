Geno Smith and the Seahawks ride their pass-happy offense to the NFC West cellar

SEATTLE (AP) — Geno Smith entered the week as the NFL leader in pass attempts. He threw the ball another 34 times on Sunday, three of them resulting in interceptions. And the pass-happy Seahawks are becoming an afterthought in the NFC. Smith threw for 363 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday’s 26-20 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Rams, but the three picks were backbreakers and Seattle continued to be inefficient in the run game. The Seahawks have lost four straight at home and five of six overall under first-year coach Mike Macdonald. At 4-5, they are last in the NFC West.

