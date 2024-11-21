Geno Auriemma earns NCAA-record 1,217th victory as No. 2 UConn beats Fairleigh Dickinson 85-41

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Geno Auriemma became the winningest coach in NCAA college basketball history, earning his 1,217th victory as No. 2 UConn beat Fairleigh Dickinson 85-41 on Wednesday night. Auriemma broke a tie with retired Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer for the most victories all-time. Former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski holds the men’s record with 1,202. The Huskies celebrated Auriemma’s 40 years at the school with more than 60 alums, including former UConn greats Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi, Rebecca Lobo and Maya Moore in attendance.

