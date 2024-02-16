General Motors insists Andretti Cadillac effort in F1 can be competitive

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — General Motors reiterated Friday that work with Michael Andretti on a Formula 1 entry is “continuing to develop our car at pace” and that it completely disputes F1’s assertion that an Andretti Cadillac effort would not be competitive. General Motors partnered with Andretti in early 2023 in its request that F1 expand the current grid from 10 teams to 11 so that Michael Andretti can field a truly American team in the globe-hopping motorsports series. At the time, GM was only committed to badge engines for Andretti. Long after F1 sanctioning body FIA approved the Andretti application, GM formally applied to become an official engine supplier in 2028.

