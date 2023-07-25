General manager Ryan Poles won’t put ‘ceiling’ on Bears after team hit bottom last season

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — General manager Ryan Poles wouldn’t put a limit on how high the Chicago Bears can climb coming off one of the worst seasons in franchise history. He says the goal “is always to win the division and be a championship-caliber team.” The Bears reported to training camp ready to take the next step as they try to climb out of the NFL’s cellar. They set a franchise record for losses and dropped the final 10 games to finish with a league-worst 3-14 record last season. But with training camp starting, there is optimism and intrigue in Chicago. It starts with quarterback Justin Fields and the moves the Bears made to help him improve as a passer.

