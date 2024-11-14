General manager Joe Schoen thinks the Giants are heading in the right direction despite a 2-8 record

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have a 2-8 record heading into their bye week and general manager Joe Schoen acknowledged this is not where he expected to be in the third year of his rebuild with coach Brian Daboll. Schoen still spread a message that management and Giants fans wanted to hear as the team took a week off and stepped away from a five-game losing streak that has all but assured a second straight losing season. Schoen said Giants are one of the NFL’s youngest teams, have been competitive, lost close games and are close to turning things around.

