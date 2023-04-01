Gender equality: coming to a Formula One racing team soon?

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Taking a break in the paddock after watching Max Verstappen during a practice session at the Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne teenager Kaitlyn Bourne was loving her day at the track. The 17-year-old Bourne was wearing a clear plastic poncho over a Red Bull sweater on a wintry day at Albert Park. She is a massive fan of Australian Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo, who is sitting out this season. Bourne, who comes from a motorsport-loving family and watches every Grand Prix race, hopes that one day she will have the chance to support a female F1 driver. Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said this week in Melbourne he believes gender equality in the sport is inevitable.

