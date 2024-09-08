Genal throws 3 TDs to carry Morehead State past D-II Kentucky State

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Connor Genal threw for 221 yards and three touchdowns and Morehead State beat Division II-affiliate Kentucky State 48-7. The Knights took a surprising a 7-3 lead in the first quarter when Jett Engle completed a 16-yard scoring pass to Dejon Winburn. Morehead State (2-0), two drives later, took the lead for good when Genal threw a 63-yard scoring pass to Nate Garnett with 10:23 before halftime. Engle threw for 102 yards and was intercepted four times.

