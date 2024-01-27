Gelson Dala leads Angola into Africa Cup quarterfinals after win over Namibia

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Gelson Dala has scored twice and set up another goal to fire Angola into the quarterfinals of the Africa Cup of Nations after beating neighbor Namibia 3-0. Both teams played the second half with 10 players in Bouaké. Dala took his tournament tally to four as he helped the Sable Antelopes reach the quarterfinals for the third time. He also set up Mabululu to seal the win on a break in the 66th minute. Angola will next play Cameroon or Nigeria.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.