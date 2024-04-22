Gelof hits a 2-run homer in the 9th to lift A’s over Yankees 2-0 after 1st-inning ejection of Boone

NEW YORK (AP) — Zack Gelof hit a two-run homer off Victor González in the ninth inning, and the Oakland Athletics stopped an eight-game losing streak in the Bronx by beating the Yankees 2-0 Monday following the ejection of New York manager Aaron Boone just five pitches in.

After New York’s Carlos Rodón and Oakland’s JP Sears matched each other with shutout ball, Abraham Toro reached off González (1-1) leading off the ninth when the pitcher slipped while trying to pick up his dribbler between the mound and the third-base line.

Gelof hit an opposite-field drive into the right-field seats on a flat sinker for his third home run this season.

Lucas Erceg (1-1) pitched two innings and Mason Miller struck out Anthony Volpe, Juan Soto and Aaron Judge to remain perfect in five save chances, finishing a three-hitter and the fourth shutout against the Yankees in 23 games this season.

Oakland, which arrived after getting swept in a three-game series at Cleveland, had not won at the Yankees since 2021.

Judge was 0 for 4 with a pair of strikeouts and a double-play grounder, dropping his average to .174.

Ian Hamilton had gotten Shea Langeliers to swing under a high 96.1 mph fastball on a full count to strand the bases loaded in the eighth.

Boone was ejected over a remark from a fan behind the dugout aimed at the plate umpire. Esteury Ruiz was hit on the back foot by a Rodón slider leading, Boone questioned whether Ruiz swung at the pitch and Hunter Wendelstedt ejected Boone after a fan behind the dugout yelled at the umpire.

Rodón allowed one hit over seven scoreless innings, Nick Allen’s two-out single in the fifth, and lowered his ERA to 2.70. He has given up three runs or fewer in all five of his starts.

Former Yankees player JP Sears gave up three hits in six shutout innings with seven strikeouts and one walk.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: 3B DJ LeMahieu (broken right foot) is set to start a minor league rehab assignment Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Yankees RHP Marcus Stroman (1-1, 2.42) starts Tuesday night against Oakland RHP Paul Blackburn (2-0, 1.08), who entered the series third in the major leagues in ERA.

