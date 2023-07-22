Geaux Rocket Ride beats Mage in $1 million Haskell Stakes at Monmouth Park

OCEANPORT, N.J. (AP) — Geaux Rocket Ride won the $1 million Haskell Stakes in a mild surprise, beating Kentucky Derby winner Mage by 1 3/4 lengths on Saturday at Monmouth Park in New Jersey. It was another Haskell win for the Hall of Fame duo of trainer Richard Mandella and jockey Mike Smith. Mandella is now 2-for-2 in the track’s premier race, having captured the 2000 edition with Dixie Union. It was the fourth Haskell win for Smith, the stakes all-time leader. Even-money favorite Arabian Knight finished third in the race for 3-year-olds, denying trainer Bob Baffert a 10th Haskell victory.

