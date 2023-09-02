GB&I wins both Walker Cup sessions and builds 3-point lead over USA at St Andrews

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Great Britain and Ireland is off to its best start in 34 years at the Walker Cup. John Gough hammered U.S. Amateur champion Nick Dunlap and won both his matches. GB&I lost only one of the four singles matches that went to the 18th green at St. Andrews. GB&I has a 7 1/2 to 4 1/2 lead over the Americans going to the final session Sunday. Gordon Sargent won both his matches for the Americans. They are trying to win the Walker Cup for the fourth straight time.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.