GB&I rallies to tie the Americans after Day 1 of the Curtis Cup

SUNNINGDALE, England (AP) — The Americans are tied with Great Britain & Ireland after one dramatic day at the Curtis Cup. The Americans won a foursomes match and halved two others for a 2-1 lead in the morning at Sunningdale. GB&I stormed back by winning two fourballs matches to tie the score at 3. Sara Byrne of Ireland holed a 35-foot birdie putt on the 16th and then chipped in for birdie on the 17th as she and Lottie Woad won 2 and 1. Aine Donegan and Hannah Darling held on for a 1-up win over Auburn teammates Anna Davis and Megan Schofill.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.