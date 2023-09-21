Gazdag’s PK goal helps Union clinch playoff spot in 2-2 draw with Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Dániel Gazdag scored on a penalty kick in the seventh minute of second-half stoppage time — his league-record 11th PK goal of the season — to rally Philadelphia to a 2-2 draw with Charlotte FC, clinching a playoff spot for the Union. Gazdag, who has 13 goals this season, scored the equalizer after Olivier Mbaizo drew a foul on Charlotte’s Brecht Dejaegere. Justin Meram found the net unassisted in the 55th minute to give Charlotte (7-9-12) a 1-0 lead. It was Meram’s first goal of the season. Karol Swiderski picked up his eighth goal this season, scoring unassisted in the 61st minute to make it 2-0. Philadelphia (14-8-6) answered in the 70th minute when Quinn Sullivan used an assist from Julián Carranza to score for the first time this season.

