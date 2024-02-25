Gazdag’s late goal rallies Union to 2-2 draw with Fire in opener

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Dániel Gazdag scored in the third minute of second-half stoppage time, rallying the Philadelphia Union to a 2-2 draw with the Chicago Fire in a season opener. Brian Gutiérrez found the net in the 39th minute and Chicago took a 1-0 lead into halftime. Mikael Uhre pulled Philadelphia even 10 minutes into the second half. The Fire regained the lead in the 82nd minute on a goal by Fabian Herbers but couldn’t hold it. Oliver Semmle finished with two saves for Philadelphia in his MLS debut. Chris Brady saved three shots for Chicago.

