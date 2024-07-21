Gazdag’s hat trick sparks Philadelphia Union’s 3-0 win over Nashville

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Dániel Gazdag scored all three goals and the Philadelphia Union defeated Nashville SC 3-0. Gazdag scored with a right-footed shot from the center of the box to give Philadelphia a 1-0 lead in the 10th minute. Gazdag made it 2-0 with another right-footed shot from the center of the box in the 39th minute and he completed the hat trick with a right-footed shot from the center of the box in the 89th minute. Gazdag has 14 goals this season, matching his 2023 total. He had his MLS career high of 22 goals in 2022. Philadelphia’s Andre Blake made three saves for the clean sheet.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.