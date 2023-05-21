Gazdag scores twice to help Union roll past Revolution 3-0

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Dániel Gazdag scored two goals in the second half to spark the Philadelphia Union to a 3-0 victory over the New England Revolution. Neither team scored until Gazdag took a pass from Mikael Uhre and found the net in the 56th minute. Gazdag added some insurance for the Union (6-4-3) in the 74th minute with a penalty-kick goal. Gazdag’s goal was his fifth of the season. The midfielder is also tied for the league lead with seven assists. Julián Carranza finished off the scoring in the 88th minute when he took a pass from Chris Donovan and found the net for the fifth time this season.

