Gazdag, Carranza, Semmle lead Union to 3-0 victory over Revolution

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Dániel Gazdag and Julián Carranza both scored goals for a league-record 16th time with Gazdag finding the net twice, Oliver Semmle notched the first clean sheet of his career and the Philadelphia Union took advantage of a red card on New England’s Ryan Spaulding in the 14th minute to post a 3-0 victory over the struggling Revolution. Philadelphia (4-4-5) is the league’s last unbeaten team on the road with a 3-0-4 record. The Union were also the league’s last unbeaten through seven matches before an unlikely four-match losing streak at home. New England (2-9-1), last in the Eastern Conference in its first season under manager Caleb Porter, faced an uphill battle after Spaulding was tagged with a red card.

