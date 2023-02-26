Gazdag, Carranza each score 2 goals as Union beats Crew 4-1

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Daniel Gazdag and Julian Carranza each scored two goals and the Philadelphia Union beat the Columbus Crew 4-1, extending the franchise’s longest home MLS win streak to 12 games. Carranza ran onto a cross played by Alejandro Bedoya and tapped it into the net from point-blank range to give the Union a 2-1 lead in the 52nd minute. Philadelphia is unbeaten, with two ties, in its last six games against the Crew, who have just one goal in that span, an own goal that gave Columbus a 1-0 lead. Patrick Schulte had one save in his MLS debut for Columbus. The 21-year-old goalkeeper was the No. 12 selection in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft.

