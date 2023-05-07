Gazdag, Blake guide Union to 1-0 victory over Red Bulls

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Dániel Gazdag scored on a first-half penalty kick and Andre Blake made it stand up as the Philadelphia Union edged the New York Red Bulls 1-0. Gazdag’s fourth goal of the season gave Philadelphia (4-4-2) the lead for good in the 31st minute. Blake finished with three saves to earn the clean sheet. The Union improve to 7-0-3 in their last 10 match-ups with the Red Bulls (1-4-6), including the playoffs. New York entered play with nine points through its first 10 matches — equaling the club low set by the 2009 squad, which was the last Red Bulls team to fail to make the playoffs.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.