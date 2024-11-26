Gayle scores 20 points as Michigan pulls away to beat Virginia Tech 75-63 at Fort Myers Tip-Off

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Roddy Gayle Jr. was 6-for-6 from the free throw line and scored 20 points as Michigan pulled away from Virginia Tech late to earn a 75-63 win to advance to the championship game of the Fort Myers Tip-Off.Michigan (5-1) converted 13 of 18 at the line in the second half and 15 of 20 overall.

