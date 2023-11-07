Gayle rallies Ohio State past Oakland 79-73 in season opener

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Roddy Gayle Jr. scored nine straight points in the fourth quarter, sinking a go-ahead jumper in the run, and Ohio State rallied to beat Oakland 79-73 in a season opener. Ohio State trailed 52-47 when Gayle began his scoring streak. His third bucket gave the Buckeyes a 53-52 lead with 8:30 left to play. He followed with a three-point play and OSU never trailed again. Gayle finished with 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Jack Gohlke topped the Golden Grizzlies with 18 points on 6-of-18 shooting from 3-point range.

