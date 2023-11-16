Gayle Jr. scores 20, Ohio State uses big second-half run to defeat Merrimack 76-52

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Roddy Gayle Jr. scored 20 points, Zed Key added a double-double off the bench and Ohio State used a big second-half run to break away from Merrimack in a 76-52 victory for the Buckeyes. A 3-pointer from Bryan Etumnu and a pair of free throws by Samba Diallo had Merrimack within six points with about 9 1/2 minutes to go. Ohio State responded with a 16-0 run in which Jamison Battle hit two 3-pointers and scored eight points, giving the Buckeyes a 65-43 lead with 5 1/2 minutes remaining. The Buckeyes extended the run to 24-3 and led 73-46 with 2:13 to go.

