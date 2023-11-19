Gayle, Battle lead Ohio State to 73-52 victory over Western Michigan

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Roddy Gayle Jr. and Jamison Battle scored 13 points apiece to lead Ohio State to a 73-52 victory over Western Michigan in a campus game of the Emerald Coast Classic. Gayle sank 6 of 9 shots with a 3-pointer for the Buckeyes. Battle made 5 of 12 shots with three 3-pointers. Bruce Thornton pitched in with 12 points, five assists and three steals. Zed Key and Dale Bonner both came off the bench to score 11. Gayle had nine points and five rebounds in the first half and Ohio State took a 41-21 lead into the locker room. Seth Hubbard led the Broncos (0-4) with 24 points on 10-for-18 shooting, including 4 of 9 from 3-point range.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.