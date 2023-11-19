Gavi’s knee injury overshadows Spain’s 3-1 win against Georgia

By The Associated Press
Spain's Ferran Torres holds up teammate Gavi Paez's shirt after scoring his team's second goal during the Euro 2024 group A qualifying soccer match between Spain and Georgia at Jose Zorrilla Stadium in Valladolid, Spain, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Manu Fernandez]

VALLADOLID, Spain (AP) — Ferran Torres scored and had an assist for Spain in its 3-1 home win against Georgia. But the European Championship qualifying game was overshadowed by a potentially serious knee injury for Spain midfielder Gavi. The 19-year-old Gavi was in tears when he limped off in the 24th minute in Valladolid. Gavi’s goal for Spain in a 1-0 win at Norway in October had already secured spots for both Spain and Scotland at next year’s tournament in Germany.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.