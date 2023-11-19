Gavi’s knee injury overshadows Spain’s 3-1 win against Georgia

VALLADOLID, Spain (AP) — Ferran Torres scored and had an assist for Spain in its 3-1 home win against Georgia. But the European Championship qualifying game was overshadowed by a potentially serious knee injury for Spain midfielder Gavi. The 19-year-old Gavi was in tears when he limped off in the 24th minute in Valladolid. Gavi’s goal for Spain in a 1-0 win at Norway in October had already secured spots for both Spain and Scotland at next year’s tournament in Germany.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.