Gavins wins Ras Al Khaimah Championship after wild finish

RAS AL KHAIMAH, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Daniel Gavins won the Ras Al Khaimah Championship after a wild finish that saw the Englishman twice find the water on the last hole before rolling in a title-clinching putt from 26 feet for double-bogey. Gavins shot 3-under 69 to finish on 17 under overall then had to wait to see if Zander Lombard, the third-round leader playing in the final group, could eagle the par-5 No. 18 to force a playoff. Lombard’s putt missed right and Gavins celebrated with his girlfriend in the scoring hut. It was his second European tour title after the ISPS Handa World Invitational in 2021.

