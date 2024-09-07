Gavin Stone, the last Dodgers starter to stay healthy all season, goes on the IL

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have placed pitcher Gavin Stone on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation and it’s uncertain whether he will return this season. The NL West-leading Dodgers had to recall Landon Knack from the minors to start Friday against the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians. Stone was the last Dodgers starter who had been healthy all season. The right-hander is 11-5 with a 3.53 ERA in his second season. Manager Dave Roberts says Stone won’t be throwing for 10 to 14 days before attempting to ramp back up with less than a month left in the regular season. He’s the eighth Dodgers starter to land on the IL this season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.