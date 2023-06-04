Gavin Kash hits 2 HRs to help Texas Tech beat Florida 5-4 at Gainesville Regional

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Gavin Kash two home runs, including a two-out two-run shot in the bottom of the eighth inning, and Texas Tech beat top-seeded Florida 5-4 at the Gainesville Regional. Florida, the No. 2 national seed, plays Connecticut in a loser-out game on Sunday. The winner will have to beat Texas Tech twice to advance to the super regionals. Zac Vooletich singled to left before Kash hit a 3-2 pitch over the wall in left center to give the Red Raiders a 5-3 lead in the eighth inning. The Gators took a brief 1-0 lead when Wyatt Langford scored on Josh Rivera’s sacrifice fly in the top of the fourth. After Langford drew a lead-off walk in the top of the sixth, Jac Caglianone hit a two-run shot over the wall in left to make it 3-3.

