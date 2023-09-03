Gavin Hardison throws 2 TD passes, Deion Hankins runs for 174 yards; UTEP beats UIW 28-14

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Gavin Hardison threw two touchdown passes and Deion Hankins had 174 yards rushing on 24 carries to lead a dominant UTEP rushing attack and help the Miners beat Incarnate Word 28-14. Hardison completed 10 of 13 passes for 94 yards for UTEP (1-1). Torrance Burgess Jr. had 85 yards rushing and a touchdown on 10 carries and Mike Franklin added 53 yards rushing, including a 3-yard TD that capped a 12-play, 96-yard drive that took more than 7 minutes off the clock and and made it 28-14 with 8:47 to play. The Miners had 329 yards rushing on 50 carries. Zach Calzada was 18-of-31 passing for 245 yards with a touchdown and an interception and Brandon Porter finished with six receptions for 94 yards for Incarnate Word.

