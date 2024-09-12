Gavi is back practicing with Barcelona teammates 10 months after tearing ACL

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona says that midfielder Gavi Páez has trained with his teammates for the first time 10 months after he needed surgery to repair a torn ACL. The 20-year-old Gavi suffered the serious injury to his right leg during a European Championship qualifier last November. At that time he was one of Spain’s most important players after having played at the 2022 World Cup. Spain went on to win Euro 2024 without him. His return will also be a big boost to Barcelona. His club has not indicated when Gavi could be medically cleared to return to competition.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.