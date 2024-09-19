Gausman knew he had a no-hitter going when he left after 5 innings. He also had back spasms

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Kevin Gausman was well aware that he had a no-hitter going when he came off the mound after five innings and told Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider that he had thrown his last pitch. The 33-year-old right-hander had been dealing with back spasms the entire game. Gausman still retired 15 of the 16 Texas batters he faced, striking out the last two after walking Nathaniel Lowe on four pitches in the fifth inning of the Blue Jays’ 4-0 victory. He struck out six while throwing 38 of 58 pitches for strikes in his 30th start this season. Gausman says he expects to make his final start next week.

