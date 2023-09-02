Gauld’s PK goal helps Whitecaps grab 1-1 draw with NYCFC

NEW YORK (AP) — Ryan Gauld scored on a second-half penalty kick to help the Vancouver Whitecaps earn a 1-1 draw with New York City FC at Yankee Stadium. Neither team scored until Mounsef Bakrar took a pass from Santiago Rodríguez in the 55th minute and scored his second goal in his fourth career appearance for NYCFC (6-10-12). Vancouver (10-8-8) answered with the equalizer five minutes later when Gauld drew a foul on James Sands and converted the penalty kick for his 10th goal of the season. Matt Freese finished with one save in his fourth start and fifth career appearance for NYCFC. Yohei Takaoka saved two shots for Vancouver.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.