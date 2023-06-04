Gauld’s late PK goal helps Whitecaps tie Sporting KC 1-1

By The Associated Press
Sporting Kansas City's Marinos Tzionis (77) and Vancouver Whitecaps' Luís Martins (14) chase the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/ETHAN CAIRNS]

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Ryan Gauld scored on a penalty kick late in the second half to rally the Vancouver Whitecaps to a 1-1 draw with Sporting Kansas City. Gauld’s PK score came in the 88th minute. It was his second goal of the season for Vancouver (5-5-6). Sporting KC (4-8-5) grabbed the lead in the 20th minute when Alan Pulido took a pass from Erik Thommy and scored for a second time this season. The Whitecaps entered play with three straight wins over Sporting KC after going 3-11-4 through the first 18 meetings.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.