Gauld’s late PK goal helps Whitecaps tie Sporting KC 1-1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Ryan Gauld scored on a penalty kick late in the second half to rally the Vancouver Whitecaps to a 1-1 draw with Sporting Kansas City. Gauld’s PK score came in the 88th minute. It was his second goal of the season for Vancouver (5-5-6). Sporting KC (4-8-5) grabbed the lead in the 20th minute when Alan Pulido took a pass from Erik Thommy and scored for a second time this season. The Whitecaps entered play with three straight wins over Sporting KC after going 3-11-4 through the first 18 meetings.

