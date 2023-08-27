Gauld leads Whitecaps to 3-2 victory over Timbers

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Ryan Gauld scored a goal in each half and added an assist to propel the Vancouver Whitecaps to a 3-2 victory over the Portland Timbers. Vancouver (9-8-7), which was coming off a 1-0 win over the Los Angeles Galaxy in the Leagues Cup, won two straight away from home in all competitions for the first time since July of 2017. Gauld staked the Whitecaps to a 1-0 lead in the 13th minute off an assist from Brian White. Vancouver took a 2-0 lead into halftime when White used a pass from Gauld in the 36th minute to score. Portland (6-11-8) cut its deficit in half on a goal by Felipe Mora in the 53rd minute. Gauld picked up his ninth goal of the season, scoring on a penalty kick in the 60th minute to regain a two-goal lead.

