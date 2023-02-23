Gauff win sets up Swiatek match in Dubai, Sabalenka loses

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Coco Gauff set up a semifinals match against top-ranked Iga Swiatek at the Dubai Championships by beating Madison Keys 6-2, 7-5. Swiatek is 5-0 against Gauff and beat the 18-year-old American in last year’s French Open final. Gauff is yet to win a set against the three-time Grand Slam champion. The fifth-seeded Gauff relied on her steady serve and capitalized on Keys’ mistakes in their all-American quarterfinal match. Barbora Krejcikova upset second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka 0-6, 7-6 (2), 6-1. Krejcikova will face Jessica Pegula of the United States in the semifinals.

