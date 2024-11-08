Gauff upsets Sabalenka and sets up showdown with Zheng for WTA Finals title

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Coco Gauff has defeated top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka 7-6, 6-3 and set up a showdown with Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen in the final of the WTA Finals in Riyadh. Gauff has generated six break points to Sabalenka’s four and built on early momentum in the opening set’s tiebreak that she carried through to the second set. The American sealed the win in less than two hours. Zheng earlier defeated Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova 6-3, 7-5 to book her place in Saturday’s final.

