Gauff reaches Stuttgart quarterfinals with win over Vickery. Sabalenka also advances

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Coco Gauff has battled her way to the quarterfinals of the Porsche Grand Prix with a hard-fought 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 win over compatriot Sachia Vickery. The 134th-ranked Vickery created 19 break points but could only convert seven of them against the world No. 3. Gauff awaits Marta Kostyuk, who earlier overcame former champion Laura Siegemund 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-4 in their first-round match. Second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka advanced when her opponent and close friend Paula Badosa retired at 3-3 in the third set with an apparent left leg injury. Emma Raducanu powered to a 6-2, 6-1 win over former top-ranked player Angelique Kerber. Ons Jabeur also had to fight hard to prevail in a 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (1) win over Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.