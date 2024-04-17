Gauff reaches Stuttgart quarterfinals with win over Vickery. Sabalenka also advances

By The Associated Press
Coco Gauff of the US serves to Sachia Vickery of the US, during the women's 1st round Tennis Grand Prix WTA tournament, in Stuttgart, Germany, Wednesday, April 17, 2024. (Marijan Murat/dpa via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Marijan Murat]

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Coco Gauff has battled her way to the quarterfinals of the Porsche Grand Prix with a hard-fought 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 win over compatriot Sachia Vickery. The 134th-ranked Vickery created 19 break points but could only convert seven of them against the world No. 3. Gauff awaits Marta Kostyuk, who earlier overcame former champion Laura Siegemund 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-4 in their first-round match. Second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka advanced when her opponent and close friend Paula Badosa retired at 3-3 in the third set with an apparent left leg injury.  Emma Raducanu powered to a 6-2, 6-1 win over former top-ranked player Angelique Kerber. Ons Jabeur also had to fight hard to prevail in a 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (1) win over Ekaterina Alexandrova.

