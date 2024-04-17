Gauff reaches Stuttgart quarterfinals with win over Vickery. Jabeur also advances

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Coco Gauff has battled her way to the quarterfinals of the Porsche Grand Prix with a hard-fought 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 win over compatriot Sachia Vickery. The 134th-ranked Vickery created 19 break points but could only convert seven of them against the world No. 3. Gauff awaits the winner between Zheng Qinwen and Marta Kostyuk. Kostyuk earlier overcame former champion Laura Siegemund 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-4 in their first-round match. Ons Jabeur also had to fight hard to prevail in a 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (1) win over Ekaterina Alexandrova. Angelique Kerber was playing Emma Raducanu later, before No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka was to play her fiend Paula Badosa of Spain.

