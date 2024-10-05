Gauff rallies to reach China Open final. Sinner and Alcaraz win in Shanghai

BEIJING (AP) — Coco Gauff has advanced to the final of the China Open by beating Paula Badosa 4-6, 6-4, 6-2. It was the third consecutive match that she had to rally from a set down. The American will play either Olympic gold medalist Zheng Qinwen or Karolina Muchova for the title on Sunday. At the Shanghai Masters Carlos Alcaraz and top-ranked Jannik Sinner showed no signs of fatigue from their China Open final earlier this week to advance with comfortable straight-set victories in their opening matches.

