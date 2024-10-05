Gauff rallies to reach China Open final. Sinner and Alcaraz win in Shanghai

By The Associated Press
Coco Gauff of the United States celebrates after defeating Paula Badosa of Spain in a women's singles semi-final match for the China Open tennis tournament held at the National Tennis Center in Beijing, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ng Han Guan]

BEIJING (AP) — Coco Gauff has advanced to the final of the China Open by beating Paula Badosa 4-6, 6-4, 6-2. It was the third consecutive match that she had to rally from a set down. The American will play either Olympic gold medalist Zheng Qinwen or Karolina Muchova for the title on Sunday. At the Shanghai Masters Carlos Alcaraz and top-ranked Jannik Sinner showed no signs of fatigue from their China Open final earlier this week to advance with comfortable straight-set victories in their opening matches.

