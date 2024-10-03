Gauff rallies against qualifier to reach China Open semis against Badosa

BEIJING (AP) — Sixth-ranked Coco Gauff again made a slow start and had to rally to beat Ukrainian qualifier Yuliia Starodubtseva 2-6, 6-2, 6-2 to make the China Open semifinals. Gauff will play Paula Badosa of Spain. She ended local favorite Zhang Shuai’s unlikely run at the title in Beijing on Thursday. At the Shanghai Masters, Italy’s Matteo Berrettini bounced back from the disappointment of an injury ending his Japan Open last week by edging Christopher O’Connell in two tiebreakers in the first round.

